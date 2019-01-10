Kildare Based Psychiatric Nurses Association Announces 3 Day Strike In February.

The Kildare based Psychiatric Nurses Association has announced plans for a three-day strike next month.

The PNA says the stoppage will run from February 12th to 14th.

Ahead of the strike, the union's members will refuse to do any additional hours on five days during January and February.

The union, which is headquartered in Sallins, says recruitment and retention of nurses within the healthcare system needs to be addressed.

It's calling for "realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency".