Almost 1,800 People Have Left Kildare's Live Register In The Last Year.

: 01/10/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Almost 1,800 people have left Kildare's Live Register in the 12 months to the end of December.

9,853 were signing-on in the county in December of 2017.

That dropped to 8,083 by last month.

The number of people on the Live Register in Athy reduced by 293, in Maynooth, by 782 and in Newbridge by 695

