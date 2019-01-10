Listen: BTYSTSE Participants Undergo Two Rounds Of Judging Today.

Day 2 of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin is coming to a close.

The 550 participants, including 11 projects from Kildare, were put through their paces by two rounds of judging, as well as visiting members of the public.

Transition Year student Roisin Quintin from St Mary's College in Arklow in Wicklow initially wanted to see if humans were falling behind as technology got 'smarter'.

However, after carrying out a survey of parents and students, she says her project 'took an unexpected turn':