A Collision Has Taken On The M7, Southbound, In The Work-Zone.

: 01/10/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In Kfm traffic and travel news.

A two vehicle collision has occurred, southbound, on the M7.

It is located in the work-zone, just after the Ball at Naas.

The crash took place in the left lane but eye witnesses report that one of the vehicles has crossed in to the right lane.

