Nora Quoirin's Parents Want Answers On What Happened To Their Daughter.

The parents of Nora Quoirin say they want answers as to what happened to their daughter, whose body was found after being missing for ten days in Malaysia last August.

It's after the Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers this week classified her death as 'No Further Action'.

Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin say this means that there won't be an inquest into the death of the 15 year old during a family holiday at the Dusun resort.

They say this prevents justice being done, and it's crucial that they 'understand how Nora came to be where she was'.

File image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.