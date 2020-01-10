The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Says Dáil Will Reconvene, As Planned, Next Week.

: 01/10/2020 - 12:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_13_09_2019_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says the Dáíl will reconvene as planned next week.

Speculation on the election date is mounting following a private meeting last night between Leo Varadkar and Michael Martin.

Shane Beatty reports:

13shane.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!