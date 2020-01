The Fine Gael parliamentary party, chaired by Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon, is meeting in Dublin this afternoon, as speculation mounts over when the election will be held.

The Taoiseach says the Dáíl will reconvene as planned next week, despite yesterday being unable to give an absolute guarantee that TDs would return to sit next Wednesday.

He and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin held talks last night, and are due to meet again next week.

Leo Varadkar says he still wants a May election: