4 Kildare gardai are among 162 injured in the line of duty last year, and had to miss work as a result.

According to Freedom of Information figures, 52 Gardaí missed at least a month's work last year after being seriously assaulted on duty.

Seven were out of action for more than six months - with 19 Gardaí sustaining bone fractures.

Jim Mulligan, the president of the Garda Representative Association, says officers need body cameras to protect themselves:

File image: RollingNews