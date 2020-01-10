Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick, Thomas McDonagh and Lianna Maher, on a Kilmeague home described by fire in April, 2019; Dr. Andrew Hogan of the Metabolic Immunology Research Group.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by CEO of the Health and Safety Authority, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, Fórsa spokesperson, Barry Cunningham, Stephen Bolger of Bird Watch Ireland, Joanne McCarthy of the Disability Federation of Ireland, Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon and Leinster Leader Sports Editor Tommy Callaghan.