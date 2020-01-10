Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 01/10/2020 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_pop_shield_kildare_focus_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by  Fianna Fáil Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick, Thomas McDonagh and Lianna Maher, on a Kilmeague home described by fire in April, 2019; Dr. Andrew Hogan of the Metabolic Immunology Research Group.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by CEO of the Health and Safety Authority, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, Fórsa spokesperson, Barry Cunningham, Stephen Bolger of Bird Watch Ireland, Joanne McCarthy of the Disability Federation of Ireland, Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon and Leinster Leader Sports Editor Tommy Callaghan.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!