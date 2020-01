Two men are due in court in connection with a cash in transit robbery in Clonee Co Meath on Monday.

Following the raid, two cars were intercepted on the N3 and a cash box containing 30 thousand euro, an imitation gun and electronic signal block were recovered.

Three men in their 30s were arrested, two are appearing before the criminal court of justice this afternoon while the third was released without charge.

File image: RollingNews