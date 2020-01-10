Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: 9,310 People On Waiting Lists At Naas General In December.

: 01/10/2020 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9,310 people were on waiting list for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in December.

That's down from a record high of 10,372, in November.

243 people were on lists for in-patient treatment at Naas last month, 981 patients were awaiting GI Endoscopy and 8,086 people are on out-patient lists.

Nationally,  620,000 people were waiting for an inpatient or outpatient appointment last month.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says there were 553,400 patients waiting for an inpatient or day-case treatment.

A further 66,600 people were waiting for an outpatient consultation.

But the combined figures are down more than 10,000 from November's waiting lists.

Stephen McMahon, from the Irish Patients Association, says they remain far too high.

friwaiting.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

