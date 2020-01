Kildare GAA's Operations Manager says he is "very confident" the rest of the funding for the redevelopment of St. Conleth's Park will be secured.

The scheme was toward awarded €4.875 million under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund

The total redevelopment project is costed at €10.5 million.

The scheme already has planning permission, and a contribution from GAA is anticipated.

Kildare GAA Operations Manager, Cormac Kirwan, has been speaking to Kildare Focus.