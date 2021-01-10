Listen Live Logo

Listen: HSE Chief Says The Hospital System Is Under "Increasing Strain".

: 10/01/2021 - 12:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paul_reid_hse_ceo_2_03_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

The head of the HSE says Ireland's health system is under 'increasing strain'.

Paul Reid's comments come as 1,421 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19, while 121 are in intensive care.

High infection rates among healthcare staff has raised concern that ICU surge capacity could be impacted, leaving doctors with tough ethical choices.

Meanwhile it's reported some hospital staff have been asked to conserve oxygen over an expected influx in admissions in the coming days.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says the situation is worrying:

newstalk1155720.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews

