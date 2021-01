An incident in Co Waterford, which saw a vehicle barricaded, has been resolved.

Gardai received a report of a man in his 30s who had barricaded himself into a car with three children on The Greenway in Kilmacthomas, shortly before 2pm yesterday.

A garda negotiator attended the scene and the incident was resolved a short time later.

The man and three children were assessed by medical personnel following the incident.