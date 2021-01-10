Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai: It Could Be Days Before Recycling Centre Fire Site Can Be Examined.

: 10/01/2021 - 12:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

Gardaí say it may take a number of days before the site of a fire at a Dublin recycling centre can be made safe for examination.

The fire broke out at Thornton's recycling plant in Ballyfermot shortly after 7.30 last night.

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene where firefighters pumped water from the Grand Canal to the site of the blaze.

The fire has now been brought under control but Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene and a Garda cordon is in place.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!