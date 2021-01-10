Gardai: It Could Be Days Before Recycling Centre Fire Site Can Be Examined.

Gardaí say it may take a number of days before the site of a fire at a Dublin recycling centre can be made safe for examination.

The fire broke out at Thornton's recycling plant in Ballyfermot shortly after 7.30 last night.

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene where firefighters pumped water from the Grand Canal to the site of the blaze.

The fire has now been brought under control but Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene and a Garda cordon is in place.

