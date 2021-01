Sinn Fein's calling on government to expand its support scheme for businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Under the CRSS scheme, qualifying businesses can apply to Revenue for a cash payment of up to 5,000 euro a week.

However suppliers, event management companies, taxi drivers and those in the outdoor activity industry, are among the businesses that are excluded.

Sinn Fein's business spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says that needs to change:

File image: RollingNews