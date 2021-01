The British health secretary says the UK is "on course" to hit its target of vaccinating 2 million people a week against Covid-19.

The over 80s are being invited to attend seven large vaccination centres in England.

While people without symptoms, but who can't work from home, are being prioritised for quick testing.

The lateral flow tests can return results within 30 minutes.

Matt Hancock says he's pleased with the progress:

