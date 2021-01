Fine Gael's Health spokesperson has called for home caregivers to be added to the vaccine priority groups.

Colm Burke says people who need this help may have to allow up to four people into their homes per day.

However he says this is essential care that some members of the community depend on for support.

The Cork North Central TD says the level of community transmission is scaring people, who need to avail of home help:

Stock image: Pexels