Areas outside of Dublin have seen a sharp increase in property prices as a result of remote working.

That's according to the Property Editor of the Sunday Times, who says in less than 9 months, the pandemic has reshaped Ireland's housing market.

The south west saw the largest rise in house prices at 3.3 per cent, while at the other end, the mid-west saw a 4 per cent decline.

Linda Daly outlines some of the counties that saw the biggest jump in prices.

Stock image: Shutterstock