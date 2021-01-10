Listen: ASTI To Recommend Its Members Reject The Proposed Public Service Pay Agreement,

The ASTI is recommending its members reject the proposed public service agreement at an upcoming ballot.

It says it doesn't tackle the ongoing issue of pay discrimination in the profession.

Although a modest pay increase has been included in the agreement, the union says it follows a 12-year period where teachers faced significant pay cuts and increased work demands.

General Secretary of the ASTI, Kieran Christie outlines the ongoing situation of unequal pay in the profession.

Stock image: Pexels