1,112 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland.

: 10/01/2021 - 17:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

1,112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours.

There has been a further 17 deaths there, although 2 of these were outside the 24 hour period.

There are currently 703 Covid patients in the North's hospitals.

53 patients with the virus are being treated in ICU.
 

