Over 1,000 staff at the National Maternity Hospital have received the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme began at the Holles Street Hospital in Dublin at noon on Thursday.

The first staff member to receve the vaccine was midwife Emily Flynn from Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Within 48 hours, all 1,108 staff members who came forward for the vaccine had received it.

File image; National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street/RollingNews