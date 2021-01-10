Listen Live Logo

8 Deaths & 6,888 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

: 10/01/2021 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been notified, this evening, and 6,888 new cases.

238 are of these cases are in Kildare.

There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 09Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)

Ireland

6,888

1291.2

61,484

Monaghan

140

2525.0

1,550

Louth

263

2201.2

2,837

Limerick

469

1878.4

3,661

Waterford

320

1644.9

1,911

Cavan

89

1483.4

1,130

Dublin

2,088

1477.4

19,906

Wexford

405

1436.0

2,150

Donegal

196

1409.0

2,243

Clare

208

1357.5

1,613

Cork

862

1340.7

7,278

Carlow

107

1299.8

740

Mayo

95

1168.5

1,525

Kilkenny

163

1160.9

1,152

Meath

216

1138.7

2,221

Sligo

43

1132.2

742

Kerry

192

1065.6

1,574

Kildare

238

971.2

2,161

Longford

43

902.8

369

Offaly

62

894.0

697

Laois

105

843.0

714

Tipperary

239

775.3

1,237

Galway

140

735.5

1,898

Roscommon

16

725.1

468

Leitrim

20

705.3

226

Westmeath

54

690.5

613

Wicklow

115

609.4

868

Stock image: Pixabay

