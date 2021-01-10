8 Deaths & 6,888 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been notified, this evening, and 6,888 new cases.
238 are of these cases are in Kildare.
There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 38 years old
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 09Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
6,888
|
1291.2
|
61,484
|
Monaghan
|
140
|
2525.0
|
1,550
|
Louth
|
263
|
2201.2
|
2,837
|
Limerick
|
469
|
1878.4
|
3,661
|
Waterford
|
320
|
1644.9
|
1,911
|
Cavan
|
89
|
1483.4
|
1,130
|
Dublin
|
2,088
|
1477.4
|
19,906
|
Wexford
|
405
|
1436.0
|
2,150
|
Donegal
|
196
|
1409.0
|
2,243
|
Clare
|
208
|
1357.5
|
1,613
|
Cork
|
862
|
1340.7
|
7,278
|
Carlow
|
107
|
1299.8
|
740
|
Mayo
|
95
|
1168.5
|
1,525
|
Kilkenny
|
163
|
1160.9
|
1,152
|
Meath
|
216
|
1138.7
|
2,221
|
Sligo
|
43
|
1132.2
|
742
|
Kerry
|
192
|
1065.6
|
1,574
|
Kildare
|
238
|
971.2
|
2,161
|
Longford
|
43
|
902.8
|
369
|
Offaly
|
62
|
894.0
|
697
|
Laois
|
105
|
843.0
|
714
|
Tipperary
|
239
|
775.3
|
1,237
|
Galway
|
140
|
735.5
|
1,898
|
Roscommon
|
16
|
725.1
|
468
|
Leitrim
|
20
|
705.3
|
226
|
Westmeath
|
54
|
690.5
|
613
|
Wicklow
|
115
|
609.4
|
868
