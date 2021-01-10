8 Deaths & 6,888 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been notified, this evening, and 6,888 new cases.

238 are of these cases are in Kildare.

There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 09Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021) Ireland 6,888 1291.2 61,484 Monaghan 140 2525.0 1,550 Louth 263 2201.2 2,837 Limerick 469 1878.4 3,661 Waterford 320 1644.9 1,911 Cavan 89 1483.4 1,130 Dublin 2,088 1477.4 19,906 Wexford 405 1436.0 2,150 Donegal 196 1409.0 2,243 Clare 208 1357.5 1,613 Cork 862 1340.7 7,278 Carlow 107 1299.8 740 Mayo 95 1168.5 1,525 Kilkenny 163 1160.9 1,152 Meath 216 1138.7 2,221 Sligo 43 1132.2 742 Kerry 192 1065.6 1,574 Kildare 238 971.2 2,161 Longford 43 902.8 369 Offaly 62 894.0 697 Laois 105 843.0 714 Tipperary 239 775.3 1,237 Galway 140 735.5 1,898 Roscommon 16 725.1 468 Leitrim 20 705.3 226 Westmeath 54 690.5 613 Wicklow 115 609.4 868

Stock image: Pixabay