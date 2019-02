A special mass and wreath laying ceremony is taking place in Dublin today for the victims of the Stardust fire.

The event in Coolock, comes ahead of it's 38th anniversary on Thursday.

48 young people died in the nightclub disaster in Artane, with arson being highlighted as the probable cause.

The families however have disputed that.

Antoinette Keegan - who lost two of her sisters in the fire - says a request for a fresh inquest is to be made soon:

Image: Rolling News.