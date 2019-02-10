Rents Rose 7.9% In Kildare To €1,308, In 2018.

Rents rose nationwide by an average of 9.8% in the year to December 2018, according to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie, the slowest increase in 3 years. However, rents are now higher that the previous peak in 2008.

In Kildare, rents were on average 7.9% higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 than a year previously. The average advertised rent is now €1308, up 86% from its lowest point.

Rents continue to rise more rapidly in Ireland’s other cities. In Limerick and Waterford cities, rents were 16% and 16.7% higher than a year previously, respectively. Galway saw its rents increase by 13.1% over the course of the year, while in Cork city, rents rose by 11.4%. Outside the five main cities, rents rose by an average of 10.4%.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, Ronan Lyons, said: “Construction of new homes remains focused on one-offs and estate housing, while the overwhelming need is for apartments, in particular for renters. It remains to be seen, therefore, whether the modest improvement in conditions over recent months continues.”

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said: “Demand in the rental market remains very, very high with over 1,000 property searches now taking place every minute on Daft.ie.”