Irish Patients Association Says Lives Will Be At Risk If 3 Days Of Strikes Go Ahead Next Week.

: 02/10/2019 - 12:50
Author: Róisin Power
Patients' lives will be put at risk if three days of strikes by nurses goes ahead next week.

That's according to the Irish Patients Association, which is concerned about the impact of the industrial action on the health service.

More talks are underway at the Labour Court between the INMO, the HSE and government officials.

If there's no breakthrough in the row over pay and conditions, nurses and midwives will strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to 80 thousand appointments could be cancelled.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association is worried about the effects of the disruption on patient care:

