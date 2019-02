Transport planners should look into using the hard shoulders of motorways leading into Dublin as bus lanes to ease traffic congestion.

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor, who is a former Kildare North TD, wants the National Transport Authority to copy the layout used on the M1 to Belfast.

He's hoping to get a park-and-ride facility set up for commuters using the M7, but says transport planners had told him the roads were too congested:

Image: PIXELS.