Threshold says families and people on lower incomes are facing the most challenges to pay their rent.

The national housing charity's been reacting to a new Daft.ie report showing the average rent nationwide is now 1,347 euro.

That's an increase of 9 per cent, while there's been a rise of 8.8 per cent in Dublin.

Chief Executive of Threshold, John Mark McCafferty, says new laws need to be passed quickly to protect renters.