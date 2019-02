The British Prime Minister's hoping MPs will give her until the end of the month to reach a Brexit deal.

It could mean the UK Parliament has less than 29 days to vote on an agreement before the UK's due to leave the EU.

It comes as the head of the Confederation of British Industry claims the UK is in the middle of a Brexit "emergency zone."

Carolyn Fairbairn (pron: fair-burn) says there's still a huge amount of uncertainty.