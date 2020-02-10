Listen: Fiona O'Loughlin Could Be In A Battle To Retain Her Seat.

In Kildare South,
Distribution of Labour candidate, Mark Wall's votes are throwing up a possible surprise.
Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan was elected on Count 6, and Cllr. Wall, with 7484 votes, eliminated.
It was expected that his transfers would favour outgoing TD, Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin.
There now seems the possibility that they could, instead, get Ind. and first time candidate, Cathal Berry, over the line.
Berry, C, Ind: +1394 8270
Heydon, M; FG + 641 9651
O'Loughlin, F: FF + 759 8936
Ryan, P, SF: 857 12152 : Elected
Wall, M: Lab: + 500 7484: Eliminated
Kfm's Clem Ryan and Election analyst, Conor Winkle, are at the count centre.