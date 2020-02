Newly elected Fianna Fail TD for Kildare North, James Lawless, says his party could have done more to communicate its message.

It's after his constituency colleague Frank O'Rourke lost his seat.

James was deemed elected without reaching the quota, after poll-topper, SocDems Catherine Murphy, Sinn Fein's Réada Cronin, and Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan.

James Lawless has speaking to Kfm's Clem Ryan at the count centre