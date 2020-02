Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, has lost her seat in Kildare South.

She was in a battle for the final seat in the four seater with Ind. Cathal Berry.

She spoke to Kfm's Clem Ryan at count centre, before the announcement that she would not be returned to the Dáil had been officially made.

Sinn Fein's Réada Cronin topped the poll in Kildare South, followed by Fine Gael's Martin Heydon.