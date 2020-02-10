K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Fine Gael's Martin Heydon Claims 2nd Seat In Kildare South.

: 02/10/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
martin_heydon_candidate_image.jpg

Outgoing Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, has been returned to the Dáil.

He won the 2nd contested seat in the constituency, after Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan.

Martin, also outgoing chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, spoke to Clem Ryan live from the count centre.

martinheydonfgks.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!