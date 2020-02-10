K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Sinn Fein's Ryan Tops The Poll In Kildare South.

: 02/10/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
patricia_ryan_candidate_image.jpg

Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan has topped the poll in Kildare South.

The was the first TD elected in the constituency, although the first of its 4 seats was automatically given to outgoing Ceann Comhairle, Sean O'Feárghail.

She spoke to Kfm's Clem Ryan after her election was confirmed today:

patriciaryansfks.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!