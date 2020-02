Five men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a phone shop in Clare.

It happened shortly before half two this morning on O'Connell Street in Ennis.

A large number of mobile phones were stolen, and Gardaí chased a car which was abandoned on Ballyalla Grove.

The occupants fled in different directions but 5 men were arrested by eight o'clock this morning.

The men - who are in their late teens and early 20s - are being questioned at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.