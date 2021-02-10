Irish Water Begin Construction Works In Newbridge Today.

Irish Water begins large-scale construction works on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge today

It is part of the €38 million Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, which the firm says will "safeguard the environment and support economic and social development in towns across Kildare."

This phase of the project involves upgrading and replacing the wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge.

Construction works will begin on the Athgarvan Road and will progress up to the junction of the R445.

A road closure will be in place on the Athgarvan Road from February 10th to March 23rd