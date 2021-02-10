Co. Kildare's Emergency Out Of Hours Freephone Service For People In Homelessness, Extends Service, Due To Weather Conditions.

The Kildare emergency out of hours freephone service, for people in homelessness, has extended its out of hours service, in light of freezing weather conditions.

It is operated by the Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council.

The line will be open between 5pm and midnight for the rest of the week, on 1800 804 307.

The trust has activated its extreme weather response in the county.

This includes the creation of 14 extreme weather placements at it service in Kerdiffstown to help people sleeping rough in the county.

Transport services are in place.

Rapid, 15 minute Covid-19 tests are available.

The Trust says "Anyone who is confirmed as Covid positive will be brought to a Covid-19 accommodation service operated by Peter McVerry Trust, to get appropriate medical support and to isolate. Anyone who tests negative will go to the emergency shelter.”