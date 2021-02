Large parts of Celbridge are likely to experience water supply disruption until this evening.

Irish Water says its new connection works may impact Saint Raphaels Manor, Killadoon Park, Saint Wolstan's School, Grattan Court, Oakleigh, Ballymakealy, Celbridge Abbey and surrounding area.

The project begins at 9am, and is due to finish at 5pm.

It could take up to three hours, after that, for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.