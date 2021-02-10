Listen Live Logo

CETA To Be Referred To Oireachtas Committee For Further Debate.

: 10/02/2021 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The CETA trade deal treaty is set to be referred to an Oireachtas committee.

A vote on the controversial deal was postponed before Christmas due to serious concerns in the Green Party.

TD Neasa Hourigan has said she'll vote against it while other Green councillors and members have threatened to quit the party on the issue.

It's now been further delayed while an Oireachtas committee considers it.

There are concerns among environmentalists about parts of the deal that may allow investors to sue a state for policy decisions that damage their profits.

 

