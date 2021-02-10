Limerick Lotto Player Collects €8.5M Jackpot Winnings.

A Limerick lotto player says they’ll "keep their head down" after claiming their 8.5 million euro winnings.

The anonymous winner, who scooped the jackpot last month, says they plan to pay off some bills, look after their family and go on a big holiday once restrictions allow.

The lucky individual said the winning moment was "surreal" but remembers calling their family and saying "Guess what? I won the lotto".

Meanwhile a family syndicate in County Kerry have also received their one million euro prize after waiting over a month to come forward, saying they needed time to allow "the massive win sink in".

