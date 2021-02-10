Listen Live Logo

Listen: ISPCA Says "Astronomical" Prices Being Charged For Dogs & Puppies Online.

: 10/02/2021 - 15:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dog_beagal_pup_pexels.jpeg

The ISPCA says the prices being charged for puppies and dogs online have reached 'astronomical' levels over the past few months.

Several dogs are listed on Irish websites today for prices ranging between one thousand and three thousand euro.

Gardai say 244 dogs were reported stolen last year, while UK Police are warning that the jump in potential profits has made stealing dogs more attractive to criminals.

Corina Fitzsimons, Communications Manager of Dogs Trust, says the surge in demand for dogs during lockdown is feeding into this:

Stock image: Pexels

