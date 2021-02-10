€540,000 Frozen By CAB In Bank Accounts Linked To Organised Crime.

€540,000 has been frozen in 16 bank accounts linked to a organised crime gang involved in money laundering, operating in the Munster, South Leinster area.

Gardai from CAB and the Emergency Response Unit searched 4 homes and a business in Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow this morning as part of the operation.

They also seized a volvo and financial documents.

The gang has links across Europe and with the assistance of Europol, over 4 million euro in fund transfers have been identified in Irish accounts from other jurisdictions.

Gardai say today's searches are a significant development in its investigation into the gang.



Image courtesy An Garda Siochana