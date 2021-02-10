Listen Live Logo

Listen: SafeIreland Forecasts Increase In Domestic Abuse Cases Sent Forward For Trial.

: 10/02/2021 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Safe Ireland says there's likely to be further increases in the number of domestic violence cases sent forward for prosecution.

New figures show a sharp increase in the number of files referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions last year.

Stephen Murphy reports:

