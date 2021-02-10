Listen Live Logo

Listen: People On PUP Who Return To Work This Year Face Higher Tax Bill.

: 10/02/2021 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment who go back to work this year face a higher income tax bill.

This is because the tax rules for the payment are different in 2021 compared to 2020.

Paul O’Donoghue reports.

