The Government says 1.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid 19 so far.

Latest figures show 240 thousand doses have been administered as of last Sunday.

90 thousand have been given to nursing home residents, while 149 thousand frontline health care workers have received a vaccine.

Liz Canavan from the Department of Taoiseach is defending Ireland’s progress on the rollout.

File image: Liz Canavan/RollingNews