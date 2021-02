Electricity has been restored to over 3,000 customers in mid Kildare, but 1,600 remain without supply.

A fault, centered on the Southgreen Road in Kildare Town, was detected at 3.50pm.

It was originally affecting 4,640 premises as far afield as Rathangan.

ESB Networks has restored supply to around two thirds of affected customers.

It could be 7.30pm this evening before the remain 1,648 premises have power returned.

