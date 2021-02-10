54 Additional Deaths & 1,006 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Ireland has recorded an additional 54 Covid-19 deaths and 1,006 new cases, of whom 32 are in Co. Kildare

There are 1,032 people in hospital - down 72 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU has also fallen by 9 to 173.

The 14 day incidence stands at 312 cases per 100,000 people.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

153,654 people have received their first dose

86,833 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 09Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 09Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 09Feb2021) Ireland 1006 848 312.1 14861 Monaghan 34 23 623.9 383 Waterford 22 23 435.5 506 Carlow 7 12 407.5 232 Wexford 27 27 406.8 609 Dublin 516 348 402.6 5425 Louth 36 26 386.4 498 Mayo 8 19 336.4 439 Meath 43 42 319.9 624 Offaly 27 16 318.1 248 Galway 46 43 316.6 817 Limerick 35 32 300.2 585 Laois 21 17 292.8 248 Kildare 32 36 290.3 646 Donegal 22 21 281.4 448 Longford <5 7 266.7 109 Cavan <5 14 258.6 197 Sligo 7 7 238 156 Westmeath 7 13 227.6 202 Cork 63 56 226.4 1229 Wicklow 20 18 217.7 310 Tipperary 8 14 188.7 301 Clare <5 10 150.7 179 Kilkenny <5 7 139.1 138 Kerry 9 12 137.4 203 Leitrim <5 1 137.3 44 Roscommon <5 5 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.