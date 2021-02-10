54 Additional Deaths & 1,006 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

Ireland has recorded an additional 54 Covid-19 deaths and 1,006 new cases, of whom 32 are in Co. Kildare
There are 1,032 people in hospital - down 72 in the past 24 hours.
The number of people in ICU has also fallen by 9 to 173.
The 14 day incidence stands at 312 cases per 100,000 people.
As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 153,654 people have received their first dose
- 86,833 people have received their second dose
Image: Pixabay
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 09Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 09Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 09Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
1006
|
848
|
312.1
|
14861
|
Monaghan
|
34
|
23
|
623.9
|
383
|
Waterford
|
22
|
23
|
435.5
|
506
|
Carlow
|
7
|
12
|
407.5
|
232
|
Wexford
|
27
|
27
|
406.8
|
609
|
Dublin
|
516
|
348
|
402.6
|
5425
|
Louth
|
36
|
26
|
386.4
|
498
|
Mayo
|
8
|
19
|
336.4
|
439
|
Meath
|
43
|
42
|
319.9
|
624
|
Offaly
|
27
|
16
|
318.1
|
248
|
Galway
|
46
|
43
|
316.6
|
817
|
Limerick
|
35
|
32
|
300.2
|
585
|
Laois
|
21
|
17
|
292.8
|
248
|
Kildare
|
32
|
36
|
290.3
|
646
|
Donegal
|
22
|
21
|
281.4
|
448
|
Longford
|
<5
|
7
|
266.7
|
109
|
Cavan
|
<5
|
14
|
258.6
|
197
|
Sligo
|
7
|
7
|
238
|
156
|
Westmeath
|
7
|
13
|
227.6
|
202
|
Cork
|
63
|
56
|
226.4
|
1229
|
Wicklow
|
20
|
18
|
217.7
|
310
|
Tipperary
|
8
|
14
|
188.7
|
301
|
Clare
|
<5
|
10
|
150.7
|
179
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
7
|
139.1
|
138
|
Kerry
|
9
|
12
|
137.4
|
203
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
1
|
137.3
|
44
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
5
|
131.7
|
85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 138.6
- 5-day moving average is 848