54 Additional Deaths & 1,006 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 10/02/2021 - 18:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_2_pixabay.jpg

Ireland has recorded an additional 54 Covid-19 deaths and 1,006 new cases, of whom 32 are in Co. Kildare

There are 1,032 people in hospital - down 72 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU has also fallen by 9 to 173.

The 14 day incidence stands at 312 cases per 100,000 people.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 153,654 people have received their first dose
  • 86,833 people have received their second dose

Image: Pixabay

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 09Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 09Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 09Feb2021)

Ireland

1006

848

312.1

14861

Monaghan

34

23

623.9

383

Waterford

22

23

435.5

506

Carlow

7

12

407.5

232

Wexford

27

27

406.8

609

Dublin

516

348

402.6

5425

Louth

36

26

386.4

498

Mayo

8

19

336.4

439

Meath

43

42

319.9

624

Offaly

27

16

318.1

248

Galway

46

43

316.6

817

Limerick

35

32

300.2

585

Laois

21

17

292.8

248

Kildare

32

36

290.3

646

Donegal

22

21

281.4

448

Longford

<5

7

266.7

109

Cavan

<5

14

258.6

197

Sligo

7

7

238

156

Westmeath

7

13

227.6

202

Cork

63

56

226.4

1229

Wicklow

20

18

217.7

310

Tipperary

8

14

188.7

301

Clare

<5

10

150.7

179

Kilkenny

<5

7

139.1

138

Kerry

9

12

137.4

203

Leitrim

<5

1

137.3

44

Roscommon

<5

5

131.7

85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 138.6
  • 5-day moving average is 848

 

