Kildare County Council is undertaking road salting runs this evening.

Council trucks grit 10 routes, totaling 680 kilometres of road, during icy conditions.

Depending on the severity of the weather, two runs on each route may be required, overnight.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland grits 143km of national primary routes in the county.

Temperatures in Kildare could drop as low as -3 degrees tonight.

The salting route map is here

Stock image: Pixabay