Minister For Housing Eoghan Murphy Says His Department Doesn't Know Figure Of Habitable Housing Demolished In Local Authority Areas.

Minster for Housing, Planning And Local Government Eoghan Murphy has said his department does not know how many habitable properties have been demolished in each local authority.

The minister was responding to Fianna Fáil Dublin TD John Curran's request of the department to disclose the number of habitable dwellings demolished in each local authority, including Kildare, between the years 2015-2018.

Mr. Murphy said that his department did not hold these specific figures for each local authority area.

Stock Image.