Kildare Rent Supplement Applicants Fall By Three Quarters In The Last Decade.

Figures for the Rent Supplement Scheme have been released, with Kildare's 2019 applicant numbers falling to a quarter of the rate nine years ago.

Minster for Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty released the scheme's figures from 2011 to January of this year.

The number of applicants in the county was 4,447 in 2011, but was recorded at 1,030 this year.

Nationwide, the total number of applicants in 2011 stood at 96,803. In 2019, the figure was recorded as 23,307- also just over a quarter of the original figure at the start of the decade.

Stock Image.